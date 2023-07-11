A 25-year-old Columbia man, also of Holly Hill, succumbed to injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash.

On Tuesday, Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall announced that Dewayne Davis, of 4201 Ridgewood Ave., died due to blunt-force trauma.

The car accident occurred on July 7 around 12:30 a.m., according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Davis was a passenger in the car. He died at the hospital on July 8 around 5:05 p.m., Ridgeway said.

The crash occurred on S.C. Highway 310, near Lodge Hall Street, a few miles south of Vance.

A 2023 Ford Mustang, occupied by a driver and Davis, traveled off the roadway to the left and struck a tree, Ridgeway said.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment due to injuries.

So far in 2023, 22 people have lost their lives due to vehicle collisions in Orangeburg County. That’s an increase of four highway fatalities in the county when compared to the same time period last year.

In Bamberg County, there have been two highway fatalities this year. That’s twice as many as the county had during the same time period last year.

In Calhoun County, four people have died due to highway crashes this year. During the same time period last year, there were three highway fatalities in the county.

Statewide this year, there have been 505 highway deaths, but during the same time period last year, there were 565 people who lost their lives.