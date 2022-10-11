Vance men accused of shooting at homes; suspects face attempted murder charges

Two Vance men have been charged in two separate shootings near Vance, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house full of people hoping you hit the right one,” Ravenell said in a release.

“In one of these houses was an 84-year-old grandmother,” the sheriff said.

Traquan Shivers, 25, was charged with four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime related to a Sept. 27 incident.

Damien Elmore, 40, has been charged in what Ravenell alleges is a retaliatory shooting. Elmore’s charged with eight counts of attempted murder in the Sept. 28 shooting incident.

Both males were taken into custody early Tuesday.

Shivers was found hiding in a closet at an acquaintance’s residence, the sheriff’s office says. Rifles, ammunition and body armor were seized during Shivers’ arrest.

During the Sept. 27 shooting, a Branchdale Highway residence was fired on several times.

A residence a few blocks away was shot at multiple times the following afternoon.

Ravenell said investigators believe the incidents stem from threats made on social media.

More arrests are expected, the sheriff said.