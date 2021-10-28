Vance man facing burglary charge

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A 29-year-old Vance man is facing a first-degree burglary charge for allegedly breaking into a vacant home on Noel Drive on Wednesday night.

A warrant accuses Antonio Jamar Dewitt, of 523 Gatlin Street, of taking clothing and a book bag.

Deputies located Dewitt at the boarding house where he lives.

Initially Dewitt denied having been in the Noel Drive home, the report said.

Officers allege that DeWitt then, “admitted to going in the residence. DeWitt stated he took some clothes that was in a blue bag.”

Deputies allegedly found the book bag under a blanket in DeWitt’s room.

DeWitt has prior burglary convictions, according to his warrant.

If convicted, DeWitt faces up to life in prison.

In unrelated reports:

• Someone stole a 2013 gray GMC Sierra truck from a Slab Landing Road farm in Cope on Wednesday.

The truck is valued at $20,000.