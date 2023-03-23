Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Vance man accused of pointing a weapon at a vehicle and deputies that passed his home is facing an additional charge.

Andrew Calkins Cook, 35, of 187 Azeeban Road, is charged with breach of peace, high and aggravated in nature.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Gary Doremus set Cook’s bond at $100,000 on Tuesday.

Cook was already facing the following charges:

• Three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person

• Two counts of threatening the life of a public employee

• Two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

• Two counts of first-degree assault and battery

• One count of unlawful carrying of a pistol

Most of those charges stem from a March 11 incident. Cook allegedly stood on his porch and pointed a rifle at a vehicle passing by his house.

When deputies went to speak with him about it, he allegedly got agitated and pointed a gun at them.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Rob Clariday previously set an $80,000 bond on the earlier charges. Cook was still in jail when he was served with the additional warrant on Tuesday.

Cook’s mother, Marjorie Cook, told the court that her son suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after serving as a combat veteran.

If Cook posts bond, he’s required to wear a GPS monitor.

If convicted, Cook faces up to 10 years in prison.

In unrelated reports:

• Someone stole a 2012 black Honda Accord from an Ashley Street home in Orangeburg on Wednesday. The Accord is valued at $10,000.

• A Bowman man reported on Wednesday that someone stole his 2010 Kubota 500, 2020 Polaris and 16-foot trailer from his Landsdowne Road home.

The thieves allegedly destroyed his surveillance cameras.

The value of the stolen ATVs and trailer is $29,500.