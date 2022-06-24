Vance man charged with murder; suspect accused of shooting man with pellet gun

A 51-year-old Vance man is charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing another man with a high-velocity pellet rifle, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Michael Anthony Bennett, of 136 Gaines Court, allegedly “admitted to disengaging the rifle’s safety and shooting” 54-year-old Greg Williams, the warrant states. Williams lived at a home on Damascus Drive in Vance.

The shooting took place just before 11 p.m. outside of Bennett’s home.

A witness told deputies he watched Bennett and Williams argue.

The witness claims Bennett shot Williams.

Bennett allegedly told deputies that he was “sick of” Williams “coming around and asking for stuff” and that was why he shot him, the incident report states.

Bennett was arraigned on the charge on Friday afternoon. A circuit court judge may consider setting Bennett’s bond at a later date.

If convicted of murder, Bennett faces up to life in prison.

