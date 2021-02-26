Vance man accused of trafficking heroin, meth

A 30-year-old Vance man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges after he allegedly sold heroin and methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

Decarlos Lanier Jamison, of 10303 Old Number Six Highway, is facing the following first-offense charges: trafficking in 4 grams but less than 14 grams of heroin, trafficking in 14 grams but less than 28 grams of heroin and two counts of trafficking in 28 grams but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division investigators accuse Jamison of selling heroin and methamphetamine to a confidential informant in controlled purchases on Aug. 3 and Aug. 10, 2020 in Orangeburg County.

SLED alleges that the confidential informant purchased 56.8 grams of methamphetamine and 4.4 grams of heroin from Jamison in the first incident. The informant then allegedly purchased 56.7 grams of methamphetamine and 15 grams of heroin in the second incident.

If convicted, Jamison faces between seven and 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Jamison was taken into custody Thursday by SLED.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Robert Lake set Jamison’s bond at $550,000. As of Friday, Jamison had not posted bail and remained at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.