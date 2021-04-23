Vance man accused of shooting at vehicle

A Vance man has been accused of shooting at a vehicle on Thursday.
“We initially received a call from a medical professional who said he had gotten a call from a person in Vance,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a press release.
“This medical professional said the caller stated he had fired on a passing car and needed help,” Ravenell said.
Henry Bryant IV has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Ravenell said Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies were initially asked to conduct a welfare check at the 40-year-old man’s home around 1 p.m. Thursday.
Deputies also received a call from a motorist stating she had been fired on by a man brandishing a rifle.
OCSO Special Operations set up a perimeter around the Peach Orchard Street man’s home but soon learned the man had allegedly fled earlier, seeking medical help in the Lowcountry.
No one was injured in the incident.