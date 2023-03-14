A 35-year-old Vance man is facing 10 charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at a teen and two deputies.

Andrew Calkins Cook, of 187 Azeeban Road, is charged with the following:

• Three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person

• Two counts of threatening the life of a public employee

• Two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

• Two counts of first-degree assault and battery

• One count of unlawful carrying of a pistol

Nine of the charges stem from a Saturday incident.

A neighbor claimed that Cook pointed his rifle at the neighbor’s 15-year-old son as he was riding past Cook’s home in a car, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The neighbor claims Cook “pointed a long rifle at the car and tracked it all the way until it passed the woodline.”

Cook allegedly became agitated as deputies approached the home where he lives with his parents.

“He began using profanity and approached law enforcement while holding an AR-15,” the report claims. He allegedly told deputies he didn’t want them on his property.

“Cook became very irate and started pacing back and forth on his porch with the firearm in his hand,” the report states.

Cook’s mother told deputies that her son is a veteran and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, the report said.

As the deputies began to leave, Cook allegedly pointed his firearm at two deputies.

A warrant claims Cook told one deputy that he needed to leave “or else.”

On Monday, deputies went to arrest Cook.

They took him into custody without incident at the First Stop gas station at 164 Vance Road.

Cook allegedly had a loaded Kimber 1911 handgun on his person.

He appeared before Orangeburg County Magistrate Rob Clariday on Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff’s office Lt. William Day asked the court to deny Cook’s bond or set a high bond and require GPS monitoring.

Cook’s mother, Marjorie Cook, told the court she had little money in her bank account to put up for a bond.

She also claimed that when they go to the Veterans Administration to try to get help for her son, there’s a “mountain of paperwork” to complete.

“He used to be known as the ‘Gentle Giant,’” she said.

She said her son will not hurt anyone and that he often breaks down crying, saying that he doesn’t want to feel angry and that “war made him” that way.

“Love you, Mom!” Cook said.

“Love you too, Punkin! Remember your Bible verses to get you through this,” his mother replied.

The sheriff’s office asked the court again to deny Cook’s bond.

Clariday took a moment from the bench to consider the request but returned saying that state law doesn’t define his most severe charge – first-degree assault and battery – as a violent crime and therefore he must set bond, rather than deny it.

Clariday set Cook’s bond at $80,000 cash or surety and ordered him to wear a GPS monitor, not to have any contact with any of his accusers, appear in court as required and to get the permission of the circuit court before if he wants to travel outside of the state.

If convicted, Cook faces up to 10 years in prison.