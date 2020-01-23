A Vance man is accused of using a headstone from a grave to break into a Eutawville-area church on Tuesday.
Freddie Lee Chaney, 68, of 334 Lake Marion Lane is charged with non-violent second-degree burglary, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant.
An alarm was activated at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church on Old Number Six Highway around 12:15 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
When a deputy arrived at the scene, he allegedly saw Chaney exiting the church.
Chaney told the deputy that he “needed a place to stay warm,” the report states.
He allegedly said he entered the church through the back by breaking a window.
The deputy noticed a broken headstone next to the sidewalk at the church’s bottom step.
Cheney allegedly said he dropped the headstone after breaking the window, causing the headstone to break into two pieces.
At the time of the incident, Chaney was out on bond for an April 2018 charge of grand larceny valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
If convicted of non-violent second-degree burglary, Chaney faces up to 10 years in prison.
