Vance death probed; suspect in custody

Authorities are investigating the death of a 54-year-old Vance man on Wednesday night, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

A suspect is in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cause and manner of Greg Williams’ death remains under investigation, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. Williams lived at a Damascus Drive home.

The shooting took place at 10:54 p.m. at a Gaines Court residence in Vance.

Williams’ brother called 911 to report it.

When deputies arrived, Williams’ brother exclaimed, “That’s the mother f - - - - - right there that killed my brother!” pointing to another man, the report states.

Deputies took that man into custody.

A witness claimed Williams and the man were arguing when the man shot Williams with a pellet gun.

After being struck in the upper body by a projectile, Williams fell over on the porch and was unresponsive, according to the witness.

The man allegedly admitted to shooting Williams, telling deputies he was “sick of” him for “coming around and asking for stuff,” the report states.

Deputies claim the man indicated he shot Williams in the upper body. Deputies saw a small entry wound on the body.

The case remains under investigation.

