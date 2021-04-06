Vance arson suspect arrested in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers arrested a man on Saturday suspected of burning down a Vance home in December.

Not only is Jonathan Guest, 30, of Compton Court, Vance, facing a second-degree arson charge by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, ODPS charged him on Saturday with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Just after 4 a.m., a Crossing Circle woman called 911 as she hid in her bathroom with her children, according to an ODPS incident report.

She told the dispatcher that her ex-boyfriend, whom she identified as Guest, knocked on the door and windows of her residence.

She said that he was known to carry weapons and she accused Guest of burning her previous home, the report states.

When officers arrived, they alleged they saw Guest sitting on the curb in front of the woman’s residence.

Officers claimed that Guest was wearing a gun holster and that a Glock pistol was in front of the woman’s residence about five feet from where they saw him seated when they arrived, the report states.

They detained Guest and asked dispatchers if he had any outstanding warrants.