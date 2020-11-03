Vacant home burns in Orangeburg; fire ‘suspicious,’ under investigation

A vacant home on Irvin Street burned Monday night. The fire has been deemed suspicious and is under investigation.

"There was no power to the property and nobody living there at the time. Houses don't just catch fire on their own,” Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Fire Marshal Jonathan Winningham said.

"We label that as a suspicious fire and we are working on that now," he said.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to the fire around 7:20 p.m. Monday. ODPS firefighters were on the scene.

The residence had been vacant for an extended period of time, an OCSO incident report said.

Winningham said the property was abandoned, vacant and unsecured, meaning the structure was used for “various recreational activities.”

Winningham said the fire was the second in an abandoned structure the city responded to within a 12-hour period. The other fire was on Ashley Street.

Winningham said there’s no reason to suspect the two fires are related.

The incidents are under investigation.

