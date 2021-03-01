Va. man’s debit card used in Orangeburg

Investigators are searching for two people suspected of using a Virginia man’s debit card in Orangeburg, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“These individuals managed to obtain this man’s card number, using it here,” Ravenell said. “If you recognize either of these individuals, we’re asking you to give us a call.”

On Feb. 17, a Virginia man called to report his debit card was used the day before without his authorization.

The man said he drove through but did not stop in Orangeburg County.

The 34-year-old man added he had used the card at a gas station in Georgia but was notified by his bank that his card had been used for two purchases at an Orangeburg business.

Investigators were able to track down images showing two people they think may have used the man’s card number.

If anyone has any information on the couple, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to use the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip.

