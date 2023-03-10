The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is asking the public to help with its investigation into the on-campus shooting of a South Carolina State University student.

SLED released a video Friday showing two people allegedly involved in the incident. Meanwhile, the university is refusing to release a report detailing the incident.

The shooting took place at 12:30 a.m. Friday, March 3 at Hugine Suites, an on-campus, co-ed housing facility.

A male student was treated for an injury that did not threaten his life and was released from the hospital.

The campus was temporarily placed on lockdown while law enforcement searched for a suspect, according to the university.

The lockdown was lifted at 1:25 a.m. after law enforcement determined there was no threat, S.C. State spokesperson Allie Harris-Beeks said last week.

Meanwhile, SLED has released a brief video showing two individuals it believes were involved in the shooting.

SLED is investigating the incident at the request of S.C. State police.

Few details have been released about the incident.

The T&D requested a copy of the S.C. State police reports about the shooting, but the university refused.

The S.C. Freedom of Information Act says that an agency must release a police incident report if it is requested within 14 days of the incident.

At 1:42 p.m. Friday, March 10, this reporter went to the university’s police department, but it was locked and no one answered the door.

A nearby security guard called campus police Chief Tim Taylor so this reporter could speak to him.

Taylor first told this reporter to file a FOIA request to obtain the reports. He was reminded that a written request isn’t needed.

Taylor then told this reporter to ask the university’s legal counsel for the reports.

Late Friday afternoon, The T&D received an email from attorney Pete Balthazor saying the university would not be releasing the reports at all because they’re part of “an active investigation in which no arrests have been made.”

He further stated, “Disclosure of the incident report might compromise the investigation and interfere with the ability of law enforcement to conduct its investigation by divulging to potential suspects the facts known to law enforcement officers. At this time, public safety and the integrity of the investigation outweighs the disclosure of the incident report.”

Jay Bender, an attorney for the S.C. Press Association, said the university’s response is “absolute nonsense that it thinks it can withhold the entirety of the report.”

State law allows agencies to redact specific information from reports, but does not stipulate that entire reports may be withheld, Bender explained.

“You can put icing on a potato, but it’s still not a cake,” Bender said of the university’s explanation as to why it won’t release the reports it must lawfully provide.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety also responded to the campus during the incident.

According to that agency’s incident report, an S.C. State police lieutenant called an ODPS lieutenant at 11:33 p.m. Thursday, March 2, asking the department to come to 300 College Avenue due to a “very large party” near Dukes Gym.

The S.C. State police lieutenant asked the ODPS lieutenant to “ride through campus with our lights on,” the report states.

Shortly after the ODPS lieutenant spoke with the S.C. State police, dispatchers requested officers to assist S.C. State police with crowd control.

An ODPS corporal and officer went to assist.

The corporal reported there were about 1,000 people gathered near the area of Dukes Gym and about 500 people at the Hugine Suites.

“Officers were unable to control the large crowd,” according to the report.

About 35 minutes later, dispatchers reported that “shots were fired” on campus and requested help from ODPS again.

All shift officers responded to the campus, the report states.

If anyone has information about the two people depicted in the video released by SLED, they are asked to contact the agency’s Low Country Regional Office at 843-782-3822.