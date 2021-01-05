Updated: Vacant home burns after body found; Orangeburg County coroner working to identify person discovered in freezer

Phillips said he was hoping to repurpose some of the wood in the home for some projects. When he learned a body was discovered on the property, he thought it should be torn down.

“I told Joey we need to tear the old house down, once all of the investigation is over and cleared, because there’s too much bad stuff going on,” Phillips said.

Phillips said he felt terrible when he learned the news that the house burned to the ground.

“Somebody around, I feel, murdered that person because they went and burned it last night,” he said.

Phillips’s grandparents, C.B. and Marie O’Brien, lived there before he did.

He said the house wasn’t “haunted,” but it “had spirits in it, nice spirits.”

He recalled that when he was a boy and visited his grandparents there, a rocking chair on the second floor rocked effortlessly from time to time.

He recalled hearing “voices” while in the house when he, his wife and daughter lived there.

“I heard voices in the house at night, but it never bothered me,” Phillips said.

Sometimes he’d hear what sounded like a “mumbled news broadcast.”