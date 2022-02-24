UPDATED: Two sought in fatal Orangeburg shooting

Investigators are looking for two suspects in Tuesday’s fatal shooting, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

“We were able to locate security video taken near the location where this incident happened,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“If you have any information on these two individuals, we urge you to call us immediately,” he said.

The sheriff’s office said the two individuals are considered suspects in the fatal shooting that left a 43-year-old Orangeburg man dead.

Investigators were called to a Woodridge Lane residence just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

They found the front glass door was shattered, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Inside, they found a deceased man slumped over on the couch with a semi-automatic handgun sitting on his right side. Officers found spent shell casings in the living room and kitchen areas.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

Investigators located a second man behind the home who had apparently suffered a gunshot wound. That man was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

The security video shows at least two males approaching the residence.

Anyone who has any information on the shooting or the suspects is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-350 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to use the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “submit a tip.”

