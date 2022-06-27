UPDATED: Two people shot and killed in Orangeburg

Two people were shot to death in Orangeburg on Monday.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety investigators are trying to determine who shot and killed the two people outside of a home at 735 Ellis Avenue.

City of Orangeburg spokesperson Jennifer Van Cleave said public safety officers were called to the scene at 10:12 a.m.

City officials wouldn’t provide additional details on the case on Monday.

As of press time, the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hadn’t provided identifications of the two slain people.

ODPS investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying who is responsible for Monday morning’s deadly shooting on Ellis Avenue.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

This is the second double-homicide in Orangeburg County this year, with the first occurring two weeks ago. Within the past two weeks, there have been five homicides in Orangeburg County.

Two people were shot and killed outside of a Eutawville home earlier this month.

Last Wednesday, someone allegedly used a high-velocity pellet rifle to shoot and kill a man in Vance.

Suspects have been charged with murder in the Eutawville and Vance deaths.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 4 Sad 5 Angry 4

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.