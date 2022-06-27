UPDATED: Two dead in Orangeburg shooting; help sought IDing shooter

Two people were shot and killed on Monday morning in Orangeburg, according to City of Orangeburg spokesperson Jennifer Van Cleave.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers were called to the 700 block of Ellis Avenue at 10:12 a.m.

Officers found two people with gunshot wounds, Van Cleave said.

Investigators are asking the community for assistance identifying those responsible for the shooting.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.

