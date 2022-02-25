UPDATED: Student, alum die in crash; three S.C. State students sent to hospital

An early morning crash claimed the lives of a South Carolina State University student and a graduate in Orangeburg on Friday.

Three additional students remain hospitalized with injuries, according to the university.

“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” S.C. State Interim President Alexander Conyers said in a release. “There are no words that will dull the pain currently being experienced by their immediate families.

“The entire Bulldog family extends our prayers and heartfelt condolences at this very difficult time. Even though we are sad today, we cherish the good memories and reflect on how our beloved students positively impacted our lives,” Conyers said.

The deceased are recent graduate Zeleria Simpson of Charleston and current student Shemyia T. Riley of Greenville.

Simpson was a former standout guard for the Bulldogs women’s basketball team who graduated in May 2021 with a degree in criminal justice and law enforcement administration.

Riley, a junior majoring in social work, was a Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College Scholar and was recently named a 2022 Shining Star by the S.C. State University Foundation.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Russell Street and Chestnut Street.

S.C. Highway Patrol Sgt. Sonny Collins alleged the crash occurred after a trooper noticed a 2015 Hyundai Sonata, “traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S Highway 21 bypass in Orangeburg County at 1 a.m.”

“The trooper attempted a traffic stop for that offense. When the driver failed to stop for blue lights after making several turns in an attempt to elude law enforcement, the driver of that 2015 Hyundai Sonata collided with a 2009 Mercury Milan at the intersection of S.C. Highway 33 and S.C. Highway 178,” Collins claimed.

Charges are pending against the driver of the Sonata, he added.

One person was killed in the Sonata and another person was killed in the Millan, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Richard Walker. He was not able to provide information about which people were in which vehicle late Friday.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said no law enforcement vehicles were involved in the collision. He asked the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department to conduct the ongoing investigation because of a state law involving agencies that work the same area.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety was called to the scene at 1:15 a.m., according to an official report.

A blue car was located on Russell Street and contained four passengers, the report states. A silver car was also located off the roadway and on its side.

By the time ODPS officers arrived on scene, Orangeburg County EMS already removed the driver of the blue car.

ODPS officers used extrication tools and pried open the doors to remove passengers.

Officials set up a landing zone across from the S.C. State University football stadium so two medical helicopters could land.

ODPS officers remained at the scene to assist with traffic control until the two damaged cars could be removed. The last officer left the scene at 7:43 a.m.

“S.C. State is a close-knit family, so we know these tragic events are having a ripple effect across our campus,” said Dr. Tamara Jeffries-Jackson, S.C. State vice president for student affairs. “When something of this magnitude happens here, we must come together to comfort and support one another with compassion.

“The entire team in Student Affairs is here to help our students through this difficult time.”

The university is making counselors available to students, faculty and staff members who may need help coping with the loss. Contact the Office of Counseling and Student Development at 803-536-8698.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 15 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.