Updated: Solicitor alleges bond violations; dismissed charge against Turner being discussed

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe claims that an Orangeburg bonding company didn’t report allegations that Bowen Gray Turner violated his bond.

Pascoe has filed paperwork asking the court to make Illery Bonding Company explain why it shouldn’t be held in contempt of court for allegedly not following the Aug. 5, 2019 order of Circuit Judge George McFaddin.

Reginald Illery, owner of the Orangeburg bonding company, said he has “no comment” on the allegations Pascoe filed in the

Orangeburg County Courthouse on Friday morning.

Turner was under GPS-monitored house arrest for two first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges when the violations allegedly occurred.

The 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office has claimed a review of Turner’s GPS monitoring records showed repeated alleged violations of his bond, including ignoring curfews and going to places not approved by the court.

Turner’s attorney, Sen. Brad Hutto, had no comment when the allegations about the bond violations were made and could not be reached by phone Friday.

Turner pleaded guilty in one of the cases before the bond allegations could be addressed. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, first-degree assault and battery, in an Orangeburg County incident.

Circuit Judge R. Markley Dennis sentenced Turner under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years, suspended to five years of probation. The probation term may not be shortened.

Turner must also comply with the sex offender rules while under probation.

In the other case, Dallas Stoller accused Turner of raping her on Oct.7, 2018 in Bamberg County. Stoller took her life on Nov. 14, 2021 and the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office dropped the criminal sexual conduct charge.

In a Friday statement, 2nd Circuit Solicitor Bill Weeks said, “I supported (Deputy Solicitor David Miller’s) decision to dismiss the pending charge in Ms. Stoller’s case due to her death.

“We’re still discussing this and looking at the case just how we can proceed in the future with it. My best comment would be ‘Stay tuned’.”

Before Turner struck a plea deal on April 8, he was out on a $100,000 bond with GPS monitoring.

McFaddin Jr. stipulated that Turner must remain at home between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. He also ordered Turner to remain at home during other times, but permitted him to leave for four reasons: attorney visits, court appearances, mental health treatment and medical emergencies.

McFaddin also ordered the bonding company to report “any and all violations of the conditions” of Turner’s bond to the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office or the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office within 24 hours of the violation.

In all capital letters, McFaddin wrote in the order, “Failure to comply with this notification requirement will subject the electronic monitoring company to potential criminal and civil sanctions for contempt of court.”

In his court filing, Pascoe says that Turner’s accusers reported concerns to S.C. Law Enforcement Division Agent Katie McAllister.

McAllister requested GPS monitoring data from Illery Bonding Company and discovered Turner allegedly, “violated the terms of his home detention on at least 50 different occasions since November 2021,” Pascoe said.

He claims Turner took “unlawful excursions” that included 13 trips to the Linrick Golf Course in Columbia, trips out of state to Georgia and trips to a mall in Columbia.

“Illery was strictly required by Judge McFaddin’s bond orders to report each and every one of these violations within 24 hours, yet none were reported,” Pascoe’s motion alleges.

On March 25, 2nd Circuit Deputy Solicitor David Miller filed a motion asking the court to revoke Turner’s bond.

Sarah Ford, of the S.C. Victim Assistance Network, filed a petition on April 6, requesting the court ask Illery Bonding Company to explain why it shouldn’t be held in contempt. The network represents the accusers in the incidents.

The court never heard her petition, Pascoe said.

Two days later, Turner decided to take the plea deal in the Orangeburg County case.

“GPS monitoring is seemingly an attractive compromise between preventing defendants from sitting in jails for months or years and protecting the public from potentially dangerous individuals roaming the streets unsupervised. Such monitoring systems are only effective if entities charged with monitoring the defendant’s whereabouts pay attention and notify the State when violations occur. In the instant case, Illery failed entirely on both accounts,” Pascoe said.

Pascoe said part of the problem with this system is an “inherent conflict between the GPS provider’s duties under the bond contract and the business in which they are engaged.”

He explained, “The GPS provider is paid for each week or month the defendant is wearing the device and being monitored. However, when the GPS provider reports a violation and the defendant is sent to jail, the GPS provider is no longer paid for his services.”

“If the courts do nothing to hold these GPS monitoring services accountable for their failures, then companies like Illery Bonding have no reason to comply with the terms of a bond order because they do not stand to lose anything if they are caught,” Pascoe said.

As for the dropped Bamberg County charge, Stoller’s sisters – Karlee Stoller and Brette Tabatabai – started an online petition on Wednesday morning.

The sisters want Weeks to reopen Turner’s case in Bamberg County and present his charge to the grand jury.

As of Friday afternoon, the petition had over 4,000 virtual signatures.

Pascoe noted, “I’ve known Bill for 30 years. He’s a good prosecutor and an even better person.

“I am confident he will do what he believes is right on the matter.”

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

