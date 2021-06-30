UPDATED: SLED probes suspect’s death in confrontation with Calhoun County deputies

A 51-year-old Calhoun County man is dead following a confrontation with deputies at his Burke Road home on Wednesday. Authorities say the man was armed.
John Hayden Inabinet III sustained “several gunshot wounds,” Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth said.
Porth said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday in Newberry.
A 20-year law enforcement veteran is on paid administrative leave following the officer-involved shooting, Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said.
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating and the deputy will remain on paid administrative leave while the probe is underway.
Summers said the shooting occurred around lunchtime when deputies attempted to serve a warrant for attempted murder.
SLED said Inabinet was armed during the confrontation with deputies.
No other injuries were reported in the incident, according to SLED.
The attempted murder warrant was issued after a Wednesday morning incident. No one was injured in that, Summers said.
He noted that there are no other suspects involved in the Wednesday morning incident. Summers said he will not provide further details about the alleged attempted murder until SLED agents have finished their investigation.
He noted the last officer-involved shooting in the county occurred approximately 15 years ago.
SLED conducts law enforcement officer-involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. SLED says its goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation.
The Calhoun County incident was the 22nd officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021.
In 2020, there were 49 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. None involved the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
