UPDATED: SLED probes suspect’s death in confrontation with Calhoun County deputies

A 51-year-old Calhoun County man is dead following a confrontation with deputies at his Burke Road home on Wednesday. Authorities say the man was armed.

John Hayden Inabinet III sustained “several gunshot wounds,” Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth said.

Porth said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday in Newberry.

A 20-year law enforcement veteran is on paid administrative leave following the officer-involved shooting, Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating and the deputy will remain on paid administrative leave while the probe is underway.

Summers said the shooting occurred around lunchtime when deputies attempted to serve a warrant for attempted murder.

SLED said Inabinet was armed during the confrontation with deputies.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, according to SLED.

The attempted murder warrant was issued after a Wednesday morning incident. No one was injured in that, Summers said.