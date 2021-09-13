Updated: Slain women identified; Orangeburg County sheriff asks for assistance in investigation

Two women were shot to death early Sunday in Orangeburg, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is asking for the public’s help in the investigation.

The shooting took place on the 300 block of Coleman Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses said occupants of a vehicle fired multiple shots at another vehicle.

The two women died as a result of their injuries, while another occupant of their vehicle was injured. The injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

A fourth passenger was not injured.

The women who were killed were Candice Brown, 35, of Orangeburg, and Jessica Johnson, 39, 681 Seawright St., Orangeburg.

They each died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall.

If anyone has any information on the fatal shooting or the shooter’s vehicle, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

