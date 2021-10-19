Updated: Shooting victim identified; Orangeburg man charged with murder

A 41-year-old Orangeburg man was shot and killed on Saturday night. Another man has allegedly admitted to pulling the trigger.

“I’ve said it countless times there is no justification for this,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“This is just a senseless act with no concern for life,” he said.

Lenard Lamonte Demore of Laquinta Drive died of his wounds at the Regional Medical Center.

Robert Jamison III, of 472 Sullens St., Orangeburg, is facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The shooting took place at 8:55 p.m. in the road on the 300 block of Jamison Avenue, according to an incident report and warrants.

Ravenell said a confrontation took place before deadly gunfire erupted.

Jamison allegedly admitted to firing an “AR-style” rifle multiple times, warrants say. The warrants say witnesses confirmed his account.

Jamison appeared before Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant on Tuesday for his arraignment.

He told the court that family members are trying to hire a private attorney to represent him.