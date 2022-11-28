UPDATED: Search for child continues; Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies forced way into home, discovered body

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the public’s help locating the 5-year-old child of a woman whose body was discovered on Thanksgiving Day.

Aspen Jeter wasn’t at her 257 Louise Drive home on Thursday when deputies found her mother’s body.

“If you have any information in the whereabouts of this child, please let us know,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

“You don't have to give your name, but just give us what you know,” he added.

Deputies arrived at the home at 12:10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day after the woman’s cousin called dispatchers.

The cousin claimed she’d not heard from the woman since Nov. 7.

She said it was unusual because she and the girl’s mother talked on the phone nearly every day, according to a redacted incident report provided on Monday afternoon.

The cousin claimed that the girl’s father had been living with Jeter and her mother because the electricity had been shut off at his residence.

The cousin said the girl’s parents don’t get along with each other, the report states.

When deputies arrived, they didn’t see any vehicle in the yard.

They first knocked on the door to see if anyone would respond.

A deputy walked around the home and noticed an odor associated with decomposition at the rear of the residence, the report states.

Three deputies forced their way into the home and discovered the body of the child’s mother on a bed.

The body was in “an advanced state of decomposition,” the report states.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet released the name of the woman or her cause of death.

If anyone has information that may lead investigators to Jeter, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.