UPDATED: SC authorities: Neighbor strangled missing girl, killed self

COLUMBIA — A 6-year-old girl who disappeared from her front yard after school was strangled by a neighbor who then killed himself, authorities said Tuesday.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher told reporters Tuesday that Faye Marie Swetlik died just a few hours after she was abducted.

"The loss of Faye, an innocent child, who was simply playing in her own yard ... has been extremely difficult to all of us," Fisher said. She added that out of respect for the girl's family, she would release no information about the condition of her body.

Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove said Faye was killed by 30-year-old neighbor Coty Scott Taylor, who was himself found dead not long after the girl's body was found. The coroner's office said Taylor cut his own throat.

Faye had gotten off the school bus and was last seen playing in her Cayce front yard on Feb. 10. More than 200 officers searched over three days for her, knocking on every door in her neighborhood and checking every vehicle going in and out.

Investigators have said they found a clue about her disappearance in Taylor's trash can Thursday. Snellgrove said the evidence included one of Faye's rain boots and a soup ladle of dirt.