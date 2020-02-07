An 18-year-old Santee man is accused of killing Travion Leviticus Gethers on Sept. 15, 2019.
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division charged Rayquan Tyrek Rollins with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Rollins was booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center on Thursday.
Gethers, a 19-year-old Vance man, died at the hospital after the Knowles Road shooting, according to Santee Police Chief Joe Serrano. The incident happened around 4 a.m.
Serrano asked SLED to investigate.
According to arrest warrants, Rollins “became engaged in a fight between two rival groups in the middle of the roadway.”
Witnesses alleged that Rollins, “brandished a firearm and fired multiple shots into the group.”
The witnesses further claimed that Rollins admitted to shooting in the direction of another man. That man was not injured.
If convicted, Rollins faces a maximum of life in prison.
