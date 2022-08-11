UPDATED: Person of interest sought in death; 80-year-old found at Orangeburg home

An 80-year-old Orangeburg business owner was killed at his home on Aug. 1, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are now seeking someone who may have information about the death of David Weldon Nivens Sr.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Thursday that investigators are searching for 42-year-old Huey Williams Jr. of Cordova for questioning.

“We have learned from the autopsy that the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the upper body,” Ravenell said. “We need to speak with this person of interest as he may have information on the case.”

Ravenell did not refer to Williams as a suspect.

One of Nivens’ sons found him dead on the garage floor in his home at 8:34 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to incident report.

An autopsy was required to determine precisely how the 80-year-old man died, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

The sheriff’s office described Williams as a white male standing approximately six feet tall and weighing around 190 pounds.

If anyone has any information on Williams’ whereabouts or the incident, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Anyone with information can also submit tips to Crimestoppers from a smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.

Nivens’ obituary states that he was the owner of El Toro Bar and Grill in Orangeburg.