UPDATED: Person killed near Branchville; two males questioned after shooting
UPDATED: Person killed near Branchville; two males questioned after shooting

OCSO

Law enforcement officials positioned themselves in areas just outside of Branchville, such as Evenstock Way, during the search for a suspect in a fatal shooting Wednesday.

 MARTHA ROSE BROWN, T&D

A person was shot and killed near Branchville on Wednesday afternoon, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams.

Two males are being questioned by law enforcement.

“We feel like this is an isolated incident,” Williams said. “The community wasn’t in danger.”

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Saddle Ridge Road.

Deputies received a call that someone had been shot and was on the side of the road.

Law enforcement officers positioned their patrol vehicles at various places just outside of Branchville while investigators searched for the suspected shooter.

No lockdowns occurred, Williams noted.

By 3:30 p.m., deputies detained two males and began questioning them. Williams said one of the males is a young juvenile.

Williams said it’s uncertain if more people will be detained and questioned about this incident, but it’s a possibility.

He emphasized that it is early in the investigation and further information will be provided on Thursday.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the person who died.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

