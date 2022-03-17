UPDATED: Person killed in Santee; man shot inside gated community

A man was shot and killed in a gated retirement community in Santee on Wednesday afternoon.

Santee police were called to 49 Peter Collinson Road in Bradford Village just after 4 p.m. in reference to a shooting, Chief Joseph Serrano said.

The officers discovered “an individual laying outside of a vehicle in the parking lot of the clubhouse,” he said.

Officers secured the scene, contacted Orangeburg County EMS and called for the S.C. Law Enforcement Division to investigate the man’s death.

SLED’s regional and crime scene agents responded to the scene of the homicide on Wednesday, agency spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said. Serrano said he asks SLED to assist in each shooting that occurs in the town limits.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the deceased.

“The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office, working in tandem with agents from SLED, extends our condolences to the family of the victim. However, to maintain the integrity of this case, we will not be releasing the decedent's information at this time,” Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said on Thursday afternoon.

Serrano said he appreciates the assistance of Orangeburg County EMS, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Holly Hill Police Department.

This is the second shooting in less than a month in Santee.

The first shooting occurred on Feb. 28 outside of CM Food Mart, located at 1604 Bass Drive. The person who was shot was taken by helicopter to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

SLED spokesperson Ryan Alphin said, “Two juveniles have been identified” in the incident. SLED isn’t releasing further information about the juveniles at this time.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.