UPDATED: Pedestrian’s death investigated in Orangeburg

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is investigating the death of a 35-year-old woman on Friday night.

Investigators determined that the woman was a pedestrian who was struck by a car, City of Orangeburg spokesperson Jennifer Van Cleave said.

Earlier in the investigation, Van Cleave noted that police were trying to determine if the woman was pushed out of a car. They have since determined she was not.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the woman to the Regional Medical Center, where she later died.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of John C. Calhoun Drive and Broughton Street, according to an incident report.

ODPS first learned about the incident when two people in a silver sedan approached an officer on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard moments afterward, the report states.

The driver and passenger allegedly told the officer that a person “jumped” on the car on John C. Calhoun Drive.

Neither the driver nor the passenger wanted officers to write a report about the incident, according to the report.

There was damage to the plastic area of the silver car’s passenger side headlight. There was also a scuff mark on the passenger front fender.

The car’s occupants said the damage wasn’t there before the person made contact with the car., the report said.

“Due to concerns of an accident happening involving an individual in the middle of the roadway of John C. Calhoun Drive, I immediately left” the Stonewall Jackson Boulevard area, the officer wrote.

When the officer arrived at 1096 John C. Calhoun Drive, he saw a white Dodge truck stopped in front of a gas station and a woman lying in the roadway.

Several bystanders gathered around the woman.

The injured woman had a faint pulse.

City video cameras recorded the incident. Several parts of the incident report were redacted.

ODPS encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.