Updated: Orangeburg police say 8-year-old hit by truck; driver sought

An 8-year-old boy is recovering after a truck hit him on Wednesday evening, according to police.

Now the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is seeking the suspected truck and its driver.

The incident happened at 6:28 p.m. at the intersection of Green and Adden streets, according to a redacted incident report.

When the first officer arrived, she discovered the boy facedown on the ground.

Witnesses claimed the boy was standing on the side of Green Street when the truck struck him and fled the scene.

Officers say video surveillance shows the boy, “running across Green Street, by Malibu Apartments, in the direction of the baseball field.”

The officers allege an older-model, single-cab truck pulled out of a driveway on Malibu Drive off of Green Street and struck the boy as he was crossing.

The driver allegedly fled the scene in the direction of Cemetery Street without stopping or rendering aid.

ODPS Capt. Alfred Alexander said, “The child is doing well” and scheduled to be released from the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

If anyone can provide information about the driver and owner of the truck, they are asked to call Det. Danny Brightwell at 1-803-533-4106 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

