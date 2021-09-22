 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Orangeburg police found missing 16-year-old; teen last seen by mother on Monday
UPDATED: Orangeburg police found missing 16-year-old; teen last seen by mother on Monday

Officers asked for the public’s help on Wednesday in finding a 16-year-old girl who’s not been seen by her mother since 10 a.m. Monday. Police believe she ran away.

Officers have since located the missing teen.

Caitilin Brown was last seen by her mother at St. Paul Apartments, located at 500 Fletcher St., according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Investigator Danny Brightwell.

Brown is a Black female and was last seen wearing pink joggers and a white T-shirt with writing on it.

Brightwell noted that Brown may be on the campus of Claflin University or may be in contact with students who attend the university.

An incident report states she is a student at Blythewood High School in the Columbia area, where her father lives.

Brown’s father said he’s not seen his daughter, the report said.

Caitilin Brown

Brown 

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

