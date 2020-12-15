Updated: Orangeburg man shot to death after answering door knock; shooting victim ID'd

A man was shot to death after answering the door of his Myers Road home on Monday night, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Richard Walker said investigators are probing the incident as a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Karl Williams, according to Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m.

When deputies responded to a shooting call at the residence, they found Williams “laying on the floor inside of the doorway unresponsive and appeared to have been struck in the torso by gunfire,” the report states.

An older woman, who also lives at the home, was sitting on the floor next to Williams, the report states.

When deputies asked her what happened, she told them that she was sitting on the couch in the living room watching television when there was a knock on the front door.

Williams was in the back bedroom of the home and came to the front to see who was knocking, she told deputies.

“When he looked out the door, he was shot,” the report states.