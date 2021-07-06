UPDATED: Olar man accused of killing woman; suspect also facing two attempted murder charges

A 31-year-old Olar man is accused of killing a Denmark woman and injuring another person on Monday.

Kelcie Ralph Gilbert, of 157 Cave Street, is charged with murder and attempted murder. S.C. Law Enforcement Division agents took him into custody on Monday.

Shakeira Waymyers, of Carolina Avenue, was shot at least once, according to warrants.

She died as a result, Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. said.

Waymyers was traveling on Sato Avenue in Denmark just after 2 a.m. when someone drove up beside her and opened fire, Hicks said.

Three bullets entered Waymyers’ Ford Expedition. One struck her and killed her, Hicks said.

Waymyers then drove into a utility pole that contained a transformer. Hicks said the pole and the transformer ended up on Waymyers’ vehicle.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Warrants accuse Gilbert of shooting and injuring another person in Denmark. That person’s condition is unknown.

The Denmark Police Department requested SLED investigate the shootings.