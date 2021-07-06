UPDATED: Olar man accused of killing woman; suspect also facing two attempted murder charges

A 31-year-old Olar man is accused of killing a Denmark woman and injuring another person on Monday.
Kelcie Ralph Gilbert, of 157 Cave Street, is charged with murder and attempted murder. S.C. Law Enforcement Division agents took him into custody on Monday.
Shakeira Waymyers, of Carolina Avenue, was shot at least once, according to warrants.
She died as a result, Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. said.
Waymyers was traveling on Sato Avenue in Denmark just after 2 a.m. when someone drove up beside her and opened fire, Hicks said.
Three bullets entered Waymyers’ Ford Expedition. One struck her and killed her, Hicks said.
Waymyers then drove into a utility pole that contained a transformer. Hicks said the pole and the transformer ended up on Waymyers’ vehicle.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
Warrants accuse Gilbert of shooting and injuring another person in Denmark. That person’s condition is unknown.
The Denmark Police Department requested SLED investigate the shootings.
Gilbert is booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center. A circuit judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.
At the time of the July 5 incident, Gilbert was out on bond for charges stemming from a July 2020 incident. Those charges include possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and attempted murder. A grand jury indicted him on those charges on May 6, 2021.
On May 20, 2021, Gilbert pleaded guilty to pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and was sentenced to time served of 30 days. That charge stems from his arrest on April 28, 2019.
He also faced charges of first-offense possession of narcotics and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Prosecutors dropped those charges as part of his plea agreement.
The 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD