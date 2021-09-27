UPDATED: Officials ID Norway pedestrian killed in accident

A 62-year-old Norway woman was killed after a Mercedes struck her on Sunday night in the town limits.

Brenda Washington, of Maple Street, Norway, died at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg after she sustained injuries in the accident, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

The collision occurred at 8:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 321 at Lexington Avenue, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 77-year-old Denmark woman was driving a 2017 Mercedes south on U.S. 321 as Washington attempted to cross the highway, Tidwell said.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was not injured.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The S.C. Department of Public Safety reports 33 people have died as a result of highway collisions in Orangeburg County this year. Collisions claimed 19 lives in the county during the same period last year.

Highway collisions have claimed two lives in Bamberg County so far this year, compared to three during the same period last year.