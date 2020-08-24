UPDATED: Neeses man shot, killed; suspect in custody, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says

She claimed that Mack passed the residence twice. He later sent her a text message saying he was about to “show out,” the report states.

Mack allegedly drove a black Chrysler to the residence.

The woman said she had a pistol by her left leg when Mack approached her side of the vehicle.

She claimed that Mack grabbed her pistol from her, stepped back and fired.

The woman covered her face. When she looked around, she saw the slain man at the rear of the vehicle.

A male witness said he was in the yard when he heard Mack arguing with the man.

He turned to walk inside the residence when he heard a gunshot. The witness looked back and saw the gunshot victim exit the vehicle and then fall.

Mack’s criminal history shows that he pleaded guilty on Aug. 6, 2009 to first-offense manufacture/distribution of cocaine base and first-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.

If convicted of murder, Mack faces up to life in prison.

