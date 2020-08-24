UPDATED: Neeses man shot, killed; suspect in custody, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says

A 36-year-old Neeses man is dead after an early morning shooting on Monday in North.
“There’s no argument or disagreement or possession on this earth worth taking someone’s life,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
“Unfortunately, this individual has yet to learn that. Well, he will now,” Ravenell said.
Antoine McShawn “Shawn” Mack, 39, of 429 Sydney Circle, has been charged with murder, according to the sheriff’s office. He is being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
Mack is accused of killing Vidal McMichael, according to an arrest warrant.
Deputies responded to a report of a shooting incident on River Rest Road just before 2 a.m. Monday.
They discovered an unresponsive Savannah Highway man face down behind a vehicle in the yard, an incident report states.
Mack’s girlfriend was hunched over the man, “visibly upset and shaking.”
She told deputies that Mack shot the man, the report said.
The woman also told them that she and Mack have been “having issues.”
The woman said she arrived at the River Rest Road home early Monday. She sat in a vehicle with the man who later died.
She claimed that Mack passed the residence twice. He later sent her a text message saying he was about to “show out,” the report states.
Mack allegedly drove a black Chrysler to the residence.
The woman said she had a pistol by her left leg when Mack approached her side of the vehicle.
She claimed that Mack grabbed her pistol from her, stepped back and fired.
The woman covered her face. When she looked around, she saw the slain man at the rear of the vehicle.
A male witness said he was in the yard when he heard Mack arguing with the man.
He turned to walk inside the residence when he heard a gunshot. The witness looked back and saw the gunshot victim exit the vehicle and then fall.
Mack’s criminal history shows that he pleaded guilty on Aug. 6, 2009 to first-offense manufacture/distribution of cocaine base and first-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.
If convicted of murder, Mack faces up to life in prison.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
