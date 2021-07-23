Updated: Naked inmate sought near Orangeburg after hospital escape, authorities say

Authorities searched into the night Friday for an inmate who allegedly escaped from the Regional Medical Center.

Austin Craig Nettles is described as a white male standing 5 feet 11 inches with long brown hair.

“Right now we believe he has no clothes on, so he shouldn’t be hard to spot,” Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Major Rene Williams said Friday evening.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office officials were searching an area along St. Matthews Road from Fire Tower Road to State A&M Road. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the S.C. Highway Patrol all helped.

“We think we have him contained in a wooded area,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said one of the officers spotted the man on the train tracks behind the Dodge/Ram/Jeep dealership. He was barefoot and had no clothes on.

A perimeter was set up. Officers are seeking Nettles with the assistance of K-9 units and drones. A more powerful drone was on the way Friday night.

Young asked residents to be careful until Nettles is caught.