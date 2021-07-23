Updated: Naked inmate sought near Orangeburg after hospital escape, authorities say

Authorities searched into the night Friday for an inmate who allegedly escaped from the Regional Medical Center.
Austin Craig Nettles is described as a white male standing 5 feet 11 inches with long brown hair.
“Right now we believe he has no clothes on, so he shouldn’t be hard to spot,” Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Major Rene Williams said Friday evening.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office officials were searching an area along St. Matthews Road from Fire Tower Road to State A&M Road. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the S.C. Highway Patrol all helped.
“We think we have him contained in a wooded area,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said one of the officers spotted the man on the train tracks behind the Dodge/Ram/Jeep dealership. He was barefoot and had no clothes on.
A perimeter was set up. Officers are seeking Nettles with the assistance of K-9 units and drones. A more powerful drone was on the way Friday night.
Young asked residents to be careful until Nettles is caught.
Residents along Fire Tower Road are asked to lock their doors.
Nettles was being housed at the Orangeburg County Detention Center for alleged violation of conditions of probation supervision.
Nettles allegedly escaped as he was being treated at the hospital, Young said. He was taken there after he complained of not feeling well and possibly experiencing a seizure.
The county asks residents to be mindful and aware of their surroundings until Nettles is caught. Residents are asked not to approach Nettles, but to call 911 immediately.