The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety announced via Facebook that it has found a 13-year-old runaway girl. She is safe.

ODPS announced earlier in the day it was seeking information on the whereabouts of the teenage Orangeburg girl who left her home on Ellis Avenue without permission during the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Skai Sienna-Jahnae Allen is 5-6, 120 pounds with black hair that is braided, according to an earlier ODPS Facebook post.