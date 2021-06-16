UPDATED: Man flown to hospital after shooting; suspect accidently shot self in foot, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says

An Orangeburg man is accused of shooting a man and then accidently shooting himself on Wednesday afternoon.
Robert Pooler, 32, of 2335 Magnolia Street, is facing two counts each of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams said.
Deputies located Pooler at the Regional Medical Center, where he was receiving treatment for an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound to his foot, Williams said.
He’s not yet been booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center since he’s receiving medical treatment at the hospital.
Officers responded to the BP gas station, located at 670 Cannon Bridge Road, around 1 p.m. They found a man bleeding inside of a white Chevrolet Z71 pickup parked at fuel pump seven.
Another man was also inside of the truck, but wasn’t injured.
Williams claims the shooting stems from an altercation that occurred at a Cordova address regarding a domestic situation.
Pooler allegedly shot the man, who then got inside of the truck with his friend, Williams said. Pooler then allegedly fired into the truck.
Williams said the injured man’s friend drove him to the BP station located at 670 Cannon Bridge Road to call for help. A cashier called for help, Williams said.
Pooler is facing two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime because there were two men inside of the truck during the incident, Williams said.
The other man managed to escape without injury.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers assisted the sheriff’s office with the crime scene and setting up a landing zone for a medical helicopter in a grassy area on the 700 block of Cannon Bridge Road.
The injured man from the truck was flown to a trauma center. His injuries are described as serious.
Orangeburg County EMS also assisted at the scene.
Traffic in that area of Cannon Bridge Road was temporarily slowed as emergency crews readied the area for the helicopter’s landing and departure.
If Pooler is convicted, he faces up to 60 years in prison. Attempted murder carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.
