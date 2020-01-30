Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg man is facing an attempted murder charge in a Saturday incident in which he allegedly assaulted a woman with a machete, nearly cutting off fingers on her left hand.
Leonard Rivers, 55, of Mels Court, appeared before Orangeburg County Magistrate Don West on Thursday afternoon. He was denied bond.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, “This was just a savage attack on this person. If this attack hadn’t been broken up by witnesses, we may have had a death result from this incident.”
During Thursday’s bond hearing, OCSO Victim’s Advocate Jamaal Dewalt told the court the woman’s injuries were an eight-inch gash across her forehead and several fingers were nearly severed.
Lead investigators Dujuan Council described to the court the weapon used in the assault as a “machete-like knife.”
The incident took place around 2 a.m. Saturday in the front yard of a Par Street residence.
She claimed Rivers picked up a machete and swung it at her, striking her in the forehead.
In a second swing of the machete, Rivers allegedly struck her left hand, almost cutting her fingers off, the report states.
The woman “could not advise more due to her saying she was beginning to get light-headed and then having a seizure while myself and other deputies were on the scene,” a deputy wrote in his report.
He went on to write, “As we were waiting on EMS to arrive to the scene, the victim was losing a lot of blood during the time frame of us arriving before EMS arrived to render more aid. I did observe a deep gash to the victim’s forehead and also to her fingers on her left hand.”
Witnesses told deputies they saw the assault take place.
A family member broke up the altercation.
You have free articles remaining.
Some men were able to take the machete from Rivers and he took off running, the report states.
One of the witnesses said Rivers was upset because the woman hadn’t been home in two days.
Rivers is scheduled for his first General Sessions court appearance on March 16 at 9 a.m.
If convicted of attempted murder, Rivers faces up to 30 years in prison.
In an unrelated report, deputies responded on Tuesday at a Forest Brook Drive home in Neeses at 9:38 p.m. where a man told deputies that a woman wanted him to bring home some crack cocaine for her, but when he didn’t bring any home, she became upset and struck him in the head.
The man said the woman grabbed his ear and would not let go, so he bit her finger, the report states.
The woman told deputies that the man thought she was on the phone with another man, so he began aggravating her, the report states.
She told deputies that she then put on some clothes so she could walk outside of the residence, but the man kept following her around.
She said that when she went back inside of the residence to lay down for the night, the man began to aggravate her more and punched her with a closed fist in her head.
She said that the man grabbed her index finger and he bit it, causing a laceration, the report states.
A witness told deputies that she only saw the man throw a clothes basket at the woman after he bit her finger.
Deputies noticed a laceration on the woman’s finger and bruises on her arms.
As a deputy placed the man under arrest, he “made an excited utterance stating he did not touch her, which contradicted his earlier statement.”
The man faces a misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault and battery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.