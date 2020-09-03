Updated: Man charged in Orangeburg County break-ins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Aiken County man is accused of breaking into a car dealership and two businesses in Orangeburg.

“This was good, sound police work to identify this individual,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“This suspect breaks in, taking a quantity of cash before taking the keys to a customer’s vehicle. But his joy ride didn’t last long,” Ravenell said.

Jakeem Mickell, 21, of 473 Nickeltop Road, Windsor, has been charged by the sheriff’s office with third-degree burglary, grand larceny of more than $10,000, petit larceny and malicious injury to real property.

Sheriff’s investigators were called to the Nissan dealership on St. Matthews Road late Sunday after an employee working late reported being unable to set the alarm after finding a door open.

Security video at the car dealership showed a male forcing his way into the business earlier in the afternoon.

Once inside, the male took a quantity of cash and a set of keys from a desk before making his way back to the parking lot. From there he used the key to locate the vehicle that matched the keys.