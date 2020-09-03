Updated: Man charged in Orangeburg County break-ins

An Aiken County man is accused of breaking into a car dealership and two businesses in Orangeburg.
“This was good, sound police work to identify this individual,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.
“This suspect breaks in, taking a quantity of cash before taking the keys to a customer’s vehicle. But his joy ride didn’t last long,” Ravenell said.
Jakeem Mickell, 21, of 473 Nickeltop Road, Windsor, has been charged by the sheriff’s office with third-degree burglary, grand larceny of more than $10,000, petit larceny and malicious injury to real property.
Sheriff’s investigators were called to the Nissan dealership on St. Matthews Road late Sunday after an employee working late reported being unable to set the alarm after finding a door open.
Security video at the car dealership showed a male forcing his way into the business earlier in the afternoon.
Once inside, the male took a quantity of cash and a set of keys from a desk before making his way back to the parking lot. From there he used the key to locate the vehicle that matched the keys.
Ravenell said security video from other locations moved the case along quickly, resulting in warrants being obtained for Mickell.
Mickell was taken into custody Wednesday morning by Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers.
Officers responded to a break-in at One Automotive Inc., located at 608 Broughton Street, at 5:06 a.m.
Surveillance video captured the image of someone breaking the front glass door. Nothing appeared to have been stolen from the business.
While officers were processing the scene, they received a call about an activated alarm at 263 Broughton Street.
Officers claimed they saw a man walking from Orangeburg Collision Repair who matched the person they saw in the surveillance video moments earlier.
ODPS warrants charge Mickell with two counts of second-degree burglary in the early morning break-ins. Officers also issued a citation to him for alleged possession of marijuana.
T&D Staff Writer Martha Rose Brown contributed to this report.
