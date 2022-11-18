 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATED: Man, 62, shot in mall parking lot; official: Gunman demanded vehicle

mall shooting

A 62-year-old man was shot in the Orangeburg Mall parking lot on Friday afternoon as a gunman demanded his vehicle.

 GENE CRIDER, T&D

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting incident at the Orangeburg Mall.

A 62-year-old man was shot in the Orangeburg Mall parking lot as a gunman was demanding his vehicle, according to City of Orangeburg spokeswoman Jennifer Van Cleave.

Shots were fired at the Boulevard Street mall shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers arrived and found the 62-year-old man in the front driver's seat of his vehicle.

He had wounds that appeared to have stemmed from his vehicle striking a tractor-trailer delivery truck.

When Emergency Medical Services arrived, officials discovered that the man suffered a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.

A preliminary investigation revealed an unidentified male approached the vehicle with a gun in his hand and demanded the 62-year-old’s vehicle, Van Cleave said.

The 62-year-old attempted to drive away and subsequently received a gunshot wound, causing him to strike the Roses delivery truck.

Roses employee Theresa Simpson, who witnessed the incident, said “It was just amazing how it went on. The only thing I heard was the gunshot.”

"There was a gunshot, then I seen a blue car,” Simpson said. “The man that was driving the car ran into the big old truck – our truck – out there and ran into it and splattered everything.

“It hit it so hard and knocked everything out like the diesel and all that stuff.”

“The only thing I pray is that he is OK. I pray that he is all right,” Simpson said.

The City of Orangeburg’s Public Works Department was also at the scene, spreading sand on the spilled diesel from the tractor-trailer.

The incident is under investigation and additional details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.

