Updated: Kinard sentenced to prison for gun; sex charges pending against ex-Bamberg County councilman

SLED offered to place her and two children in a hotel until Kinard was taken into custody, but she decided to have a “slumber party” at home.

The accuser said she, “kept the guns in close proximity and out of view” of the children that night.

“I sat up in fear, looking at my kids sleeping,” she said.

“It is my strong belief that he was going to harm the ones I love and myself,” the accuser said.

She asked the court to “make his punishment harsh,” adding, “he’s a skilled manipulator” and “feels he’s above the law.”

Sellers described her statements as “sensationalized.”

He told the court that Kinard had never been charged with criminal domestic violence.

Sellers also noted that a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation “found him not to be a danger to himself or others.”

“You say it may sound sensational,” Lewis told Sellers. “That’s not at all what I’m focusing on. My focus is his pervasive disregard for the orders of the court. I don’t like it.”