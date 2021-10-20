Updated: Kinard sentenced to prison for gun; sex charges pending against ex-Bamberg County councilman

COLUMBIA – Former Bamberg County councilman Kerry Trent Kinard was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison on Wednesday afternoon.
He must also serve three years of supervised release once he gets out of prison.
“If I could give you more, I probably would,” U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis said during Kinard’s sentencing. His sentencing hearing was held at the Matthew J. Perry Federal Courthouse in Columbia.
Kinard’s state-level child sex charges are still pending in Bamberg and Jasper counties.
He pleaded guilty on April 1 to lying on an application in an attempt to purchase a 9 mm Taurus Model G3 pistol and ammunition from Sportsmans Warehouse in Columbia.
Kinard attempted to buy the gun on Dec. 2, 2020, according to federal court documents.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elliott Daniels asked the court to sentence Kinard to 18 months in prison, followed by a term of supervised release at the court’s discretion.
Kinard’s attorney, Bakari Sellers, believes his client already served enough time for the offense. Kinard has been in custody more than 10 months.
Daniels told the court about Kinard’s disregard for court orders issued by Bamberg County Family Court Judge Vicki J. Snelgrove and Circuit Judge Clifton Newman.
Snelgrove issued a protection order and stipulated that Kinard wasn’t supposed to possess any firearms or ammunition.
Similarly, when Newman set Kinard’s bond on charges brought by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, he ordered Kinard to live with his brother at a certain address in Lexington County.
Kinard never lived at the address, but instead stayed at an extended-stay hotel in Richland County.
He also agreed to surrender his firearms while the state-level charges were pending.
During Lewis’ sentencing of Kinard, she told him, “It’s the attitude that you don’t have to pay attention to the court orders. When a court says, ‘You’ve got to do it,’ you’ve got to do it.’”
Lewis said that one point that caused her to sentence Kinard to the maximum recommended sentence, per guidelines, is “A judge decided you didn’t need to have a gun and you went out and tried to buy a gun.”
“Some people shouldn’t have guns and I think you’re one of them,” Lewis said to Kinard.
One of Kinard’s accusers addressed the court before Lewis sentenced him.
The accuser told the court, “My heart sank when I heard the news he was attempting to purchase a gun.”
SLED offered to place her and two children in a hotel until Kinard was taken into custody, but she decided to have a “slumber party” at home.
The accuser said she, “kept the guns in close proximity and out of view” of the children that night.
“I sat up in fear, looking at my kids sleeping,” she said.
“It is my strong belief that he was going to harm the ones I love and myself,” the accuser said.
She asked the court to “make his punishment harsh,” adding, “he’s a skilled manipulator” and “feels he’s above the law.”
Sellers described her statements as “sensationalized.”
He told the court that Kinard had never been charged with criminal domestic violence.
Sellers also noted that a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation “found him not to be a danger to himself or others.”
“You say it may sound sensational,” Lewis told Sellers. “That’s not at all what I’m focusing on. My focus is his pervasive disregard for the orders of the court. I don’t like it.”
Kinard is facing the following state charges in Bamberg County: first-degree assault and battery, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16, committing or attempting to commit a lewd act upon a child under age 16, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14 and two counts each of criminal solicitation of a minor, dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old.
Kinard is also charged in Jasper County with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 and committing lewd acts upon a child under 16.
Sellers has said the Bamberg and Jasper county charges stem from a contentious family court battle and Kinard is innocent of them.
In addition to 18 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release afterwards, Kinard must pay a $5,500 fine and a $100 special assessment court fee.
As part of his supervised release, Kinard must undergo random drug testing, participate in a vocational service program, submit to a mental health evaluation and if, recommended, take part in mental health treatment.
Lewis said Kinard must also contribute to the costs of the mental health treatment and random drug testing.
