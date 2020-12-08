UPDATED: Kinard faces federal charge; Bamberg County official accused of lying to buy gun

The application also asked, "Are you subject to a court order … restraining you from harassing, stalking or threatening your child or an intimate partner or child of such partner?"

Kinard allegedly answered, "No."

Kinard is facing state charges of first-degree assault and battery, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16, committing or attempting to commit a lewd act upon a child under age 16 and two counts each of criminal solicitation of a minor and dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age.

He had been out on bond on the state charges since Nov. 4.

Conditions of Kinard’s $75,000 surety bond included wearing a GPS monitor, not visiting Bamberg County for any reason except court appearances and having no contact with his accusers, among others.

Kinard was also under an order of protection when he allegedly attempted to purchase a firearm.

On Oct. 27, S.C. Family Court Judge Vicki J. Snelgrove entered a protective order restraining Kinard "from committing further acts of abuse or threats of abuse" against his accusers.