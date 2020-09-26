UPDATED: Kinard accused of sex crimes; Bamberg County councilman’s charges involve minors

Affidavits accuse Kinard of attempting to engage in sexual battery with a female between the ages of 14 and 16 between 2016 and 2017.

The affidavits also allege Kinard engaged in sexual battery with a male between the ages of 6 and 8 between 2008 and 2010. Affidavits accuse him of placing his hand in the juvenile’s pants and grabbing the juvenile’s private parts.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Bamberg Police Department. The Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the cases.

If convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor, Kinard faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

It’s not known if Kinard has an attorney. Multiple attempts to reach Kinard for comment were unsuccessful.

The Air Force veteran was first elected to Bamberg County Council in June 2012. He served as chairman from Jan. 1, 2019 until Dec. 31, 2019.

This past June, he lost his re-election bid in the Democratic primary.

His previous political experience includes a 2002 appointment as a Jasper County magistrate by then-Gov. Mark Sanford.

