Updated: Holly Hill man shot by trooper charged; SCDPS says suspect exited vehicle with firearm

A Holly Hill man is facing several charges after being shot by a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper on Saturday night, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.
Brandon Skyy Miller, 36, of 133 Jupiter Court, was taken to an area hospital. After being treated for his injuries, he was taken to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
The S.C. Highway Patrol charged Miller with failure to stop for blue lights, second-offense driving under the influence and third-offense driving under suspension.
According to the SCDPS, the incident started when a vehicle, “pulled out in front of the trooper (failure to yield). The trooper initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 176 near Holly Hill around 8:17 p.m. The vehicle initially stopped, but the violator sped off when the trooper exited his vehicle.
“The trooper began a short pursuit of the vehicle where the suspect ran into a residential yard on Juniper Court near SC 310 highway, striking a wooden structure. The suspect then exited his vehicle with a firearm and the trooper discharged his firearm, striking the suspect.”
The trooper was not injured in the incident.
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident. The trooper has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard agency protocol following an officer involved-shooting, according to the SCDPS.
At the time of Miller’s arrest, he was out on bond for two traffic-related offenses.
He was charged with first-offense driving under the influence in a Sept. 19, 2018 incident. Miller requested a jury trial.
On Feb. 28, 2019, the S.C. Highway Patrol charged Miller with second-offense driving under the influence, with less than .10 blood alcohol concentration.
Both cases remain open.
Back on Aug. 18, 2012, Miller pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. He refused a breathalyzer test at the time of his arrest, online court records show.
