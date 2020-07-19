Updated: Holly Hill man shot by trooper charged; SCDPS says suspect exited vehicle with firearm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Holly Hill man is facing several charges after being shot by a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper on Saturday night, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

Brandon Skyy Miller, 36, of 133 Jupiter Court, was taken to an area hospital. After being treated for his injuries, he was taken to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

The S.C. Highway Patrol charged Miller with failure to stop for blue lights, second-offense driving under the influence and third-offense driving under suspension.

According to the SCDPS, the incident started when a vehicle, “pulled out in front of the trooper (failure to yield). The trooper initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 176 near Holly Hill around 8:17 p.m. The vehicle initially stopped, but the violator sped off when the trooper exited his vehicle.

“The trooper began a short pursuit of the vehicle where the suspect ran into a residential yard on Juniper Court near SC 310 highway, striking a wooden structure. The suspect then exited his vehicle with a firearm and the trooper discharged his firearm, striking the suspect.”

The trooper was not injured in the incident.