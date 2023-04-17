A 37-year-old man is accused of shooting a state trooper and shooting at a Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Derrick Edward Gathers of Damascus Road, Augusta, Georgia, is facing two counts of attempted murder and one count each of failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The shooting took place just outside of Denmark at 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier attempted to stop a Mazda SUV for allegedly driving 20 mph over the speed limit in the area of U.S. Highway 78 and Best Friend Avenue. Warrants allege Gathers was driving the SUV.

Frazier approached the Mazda SUV. Gathers allegedly “presented a handgun and shot the trooper in the head with intent to kill the trooper,” warrants say.

Gathers allegedly also shot at Bamberg County Deputy Dwayne Duckson, warrants say. Duckson was not physically injured.

Both Frazier and Duckson returned fire and bullets struck the SUV, according to S.C. Law Enforcement Division spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.

Gathers sped away, according to SLED.

Another state trooper, another Bamberg County deputy and a Bamberg police officer located and pursued the SUV through Bamberg County and into Branchville, according to Wunderlich.

The SUV crashed into an Edwards Street home in Branchville.

Medics took Gathers to the hospital for treatment.

He was released from the hospital on Monday and booked into the Bamberg County Detention Center at 1:59 p.m.

In the meantime, Frazier is continuing to recover after being shot on the right side of his face.

He’s currently hospitalized in Charleston.

Frazier “is making significant progress and is currently in stable condition and speaking with family and visitors. At this time, it’s still unclear how long he will remain in the hospital,” S.C. Department of Public Safety Public Affairs Director Heather Biance said.

Frazier has been serving as a state trooper since 2018.

Gathers is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Tuesday morning before a Bamberg County magistrate.