Updated: Female, 17, accused of shooting Orangeburg teen in stomach, neck

A 17-year-old female is accused of shooting a 15-year-old male in the stomach and neck, according to a warrant.
Quanisha Valencia Duley, of 115 Cade Drive, Orangeburg, is charged with attempted murder.
The incident took place at a Brentwood Drive residence in Orangeburg just after 11:15 p.m. Saturday.
A witness reported he and others met at the home because they planned to go out to conduct a video shoot. Two people got into an argument while they were waiting.
Two people sitting on the couch stood up, the witness said. Then he heard gunshots.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the injured male to the Regional Medical Center. The male’s condition is unknown.
The sheriff’s office asked the S.C. Law Enforcement Division to assist with the crime scene. The S.C. Highway Patrol also helped at the scene.
In an unrelated incident, a 17-year-old Orangeburg resident alleges a male household member punched, choked and pistol-whipped her, according to an incident report.
A neighbor called law enforcement Friday afternoon after the injured female ran to her home barefoot with a bloodied eye, bruises and covered in dirt, the report said.
The neighbor transported the female to the Dollar General on North Road, bought her a pair of shoes and called law enforcement.
A deputy rendered aid to the injured female’s eye and requested Orangeburg County EMS.
The deputy transported the female to the Regional Medical Center himself after EMS reported extended arrival times.
The female alleged that the male household member arrived home from work and asked about two missing firearms.
When she told the male she knew nothing about the missing firearms, the male allegedly threw her to the ground and struck her eye socket with a loaded pistol.
When deputies spoke with male, he allegedly said he was upset about his missing firearms and that he and the female had a “scuffle,” the report states.
The male alleged that the female fell, injured her eye and then ran out of the house after the scuffle.
Deputies placed the female in emergency protective custody.
About four hours later, the male called deputies to the home and alleged the female stole the following firearms: a .45-caliber Taurus 1911 ACP chrome pistol with pearl grips and gold accents and a black Diamondback BD15 AR-15 rifle.
The firearms are valued at $1,750.
