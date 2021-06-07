Updated: Female, 17, accused of shooting Orangeburg teen in stomach, neck

The neighbor transported the female to the Dollar General on North Road, bought her a pair of shoes and called law enforcement.

A deputy rendered aid to the injured female’s eye and requested Orangeburg County EMS.

The deputy transported the female to the Regional Medical Center himself after EMS reported extended arrival times.

The female alleged that the male household member arrived home from work and asked about two missing firearms.

When she told the male she knew nothing about the missing firearms, the male allegedly threw her to the ground and struck her eye socket with a loaded pistol.

When deputies spoke with male, he allegedly said he was upset about his missing firearms and that he and the female had a “scuffle,” the report states.

The male alleged that the female fell, injured her eye and then ran out of the house after the scuffle.

Deputies placed the female in emergency protective custody.

About four hours later, the male called deputies to the home and alleged the female stole the following firearms: a .45-caliber Taurus 1911 ACP chrome pistol with pearl grips and gold accents and a black Diamondback BD15 AR-15 rifle.

The firearms are valued at $1,750.

