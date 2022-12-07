UPDATED: Ex-Bamberg councilman guilty of assault and battery; sex charges dropped in plea deal

GREENVILLE – Former Bamberg County Council chairman Kerry Trent Kinard pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery before Circuit Judge Perry H. Gravely at the Greenville County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon.

Gravely sentenced the 51-year-old to 10 years in prison, suspended to 42 months of house arrest wearing a GPS monitor, followed by 18 months of probation. Gravely ordered him to complete counseling.

He gave Kinard credit for 327 days of time served.

He also ordered Kinard not to have any contact with his two accusers and signed a permanent restraining order.

One of Kinard’s brothers was in the courtroom. The brother, who’s a small business owner, told the court he’s employing Kinard.

Kinard had been awaiting trial on the following Bamberg County charges: first-degree assault and battery, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16, committing or attempting to commit a lewd act upon a child under age 16, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14 and two counts each of criminal solicitation of a minor, dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old. Warrants claim some of the allegations stem from incidents spanning a number of years.

As part of his negotiated plea deal, all but the first-degree assault and battery charge were dropped.

His charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 and committing lewd acts upon a child under 16, out of Jasper County, remain pending.

Kinard declined to comment when Gravely offered him a chance to address the court prior to sentencing.

Kinard’s first-degree assault and battery charge stems from a Sept. 17, 2020 incident, according to 13th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Doug Richardson.

On that date, Kinard’s step-daughter went to his house to thank him for providing insurance on her vehicle, Richardson told the court.

Kinard and the mother of his step-daughter were living separately at the time, Richardson said.

“They proceeded to go together to get some food and then went back to his house to watch a movie,” he said.

“At that point, the defendant did touch the victim’s private parts,” Richardson added.

The victim wasn’t present during Kinard’s hearing due to being a college student, but she provided a statement for Richardson to read in court.

The statement read, in part, “Kerry, you took my innocence away from me at such a young age. I don’t think I will ever be able to forgive you. I know that we are commanded to forgive, but I am just not at that point.”

“The impact of the trauma is larger than I can conceive some days,” according to the victim’s statement.

“Some days I don’t even feel safe walking in a grocery store in fear of just men in general. I constantly have my guard up and I’m hyper-aware of my surroundings just because I fear what more evil this world has in store,” the victim wrote.

“I knew speaking up was what I needed to do to get justice,” she said.

“I used to live in fear, but now I live in peace,” she continued.

“I pray that you never hurt another person. I hope you get the treatment that you so desperately need. You have been destroying lives for decades,” the victim’s statement claims.

“Unfortunately, I know your personality and I never expect you to apologize or even admit to all the wrong you have done. You are truly an evil man. You are equivalent of the devil on earth to me,” the statement continued.

After the hearing, 13th Circuit Solicitor W. Walter Wilkins said, “In these cases, there are no winners. Everybody’s a loser because we have a victim.”

“These cases are very difficult,” he said. “Handling a case when you have an allegation of criminal sexual conduct against a young child and the trauma the victim endures is significant.”

“Then asking them to relive that over and over again, then come into a courtroom and testify to one of the most horrific, private, demeaning situations they’ve ever been in is tough,” he said.

Wilkins said such cases call for a “balance that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt – and that’s the standard we’re held to – with the evidence that we have in many cases, as in this case, the majority of the evidence is the statement of the victims.”

He said those statements then have to be relayed to a jury, noting that it’s difficult to convince a jury beyond a reasonable doubt.

As a result, plea discussions and plea negotiations begin in hopes of bringing resolutions to such cases, he said.

“What this has given the victims in this particular case is his admissions, his recognition, of his vile acts that he performed on this particular victim,” Wilkins said.

“That recognition is a super healing power for the victim,” he added, explaining that it helps victims move on and continue to heal.

“That’s, a lot of the time, what victims really want to do,” he said.

“We’re able to resolve this case in a way that everybody agreed upon,” Wilkins said.

Kinard’s attorney, Bakari Sellers, also spoke after the hearing.

“There are no winners,” he said. “We were looking forward to trial next week, but he was ready to put this behind him.”

Sellers said Kinard is “going to try to make sure the last three to four years of his life, some of the addictions he dealt with and other things, are not replicated in the future and are not indicative of who he wants to be.”

When asked if Kinard is remorseful about his actions, Sellers said, “He has a great deal of difficulty with what’s happened. He understands that some of his behavior is the reason we’re here today. We’ve all seen him have issues as he finished his term as a councilperson and he wanted to resolve them today and finish the counseling and therapy.”

Kinard is also under federal supervision as part of his sentence from a firearms violation.

On March 15, he completed a federal prison term resulting from pleading guilty to lying on a firearms purchase application.

Kinard attempted to purchase a firearm from Sportsman’s Warehouse in Columbia on Dec. 2, 2020. He lied on the application when he was on GPS-monitored bond on the Bamberg County charges.