A Denmark resident discovered a man’s body on his porch Thursday. The man had apparently been shot and killed, Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes said.

A Heritage Highway resident went to take the trash from his home around 10:45 p.m. and noticed an unresponsive man laying by his porch.

The resident called 911.

Bamberg County EMS checked the unresponsive man for signs of life, but none were found.

Grimes called the S.C. Law Enforcement Division to assist with the case.

Other agencies who responded to the scene include: the Bamberg County Coroner’s Office, Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. identified the slain man as Christopher Byars, 17, of Jericho Court, Denmark.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Newberry.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Grimes said tips may also be mailed to the Denmark Police Department, 64 City Hall Street, Denmark, SC 29042. People don’t have to give their names when reporting tips.